Opong: Live updates

Here are the live updates on Opong (international name: Bualoi), the latest major weather disturbance to enter the Philippines.

Opong entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The Mandaue City Government is actively preparing for the possible effects of Typhoon Opong, which is currently affecting parts of Central Visayas, including northern Cebu.

As of Thursday morning, Sept. 25, local officials are on alert and coordinating with departments and agencies to ensure the safety of residents and minimize potential disruptions.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano shared that since early Thursday morning, he has been closely monitoring the situation. He also addressed a common question among students and parents in the city.

Several passengers in various ports in Central Visayas were left stranded after dozens of seatrips were cancelled due to Tropical Storm Opong (international name: Bualoi).

As of Thursday, September 25, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded a total of 261 stranded passengers in the region.

Around 250 seatrips, from motorbancas to rolling cargoes, were also cancelled.

Likewise, authorities urged owners of small seacrafts not to venture out to sea for their own safety.

Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi) intensified, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km. per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Opong was last tracked 440 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Gale-force winds will prevail in areas under Signal No. 2: Catanduanes, the southern portion of Albay (Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Camalig, Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Daraga, Jovellar, Manito), Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Maslog, San Policarpo, Taft, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Sulat, San Julian), and the northern and central portions of Samar (San Jorge, San Sebastian, Villareal, Zumarraga, Matuguinao, Pinabacdao, Almagro, Calbayog City, Talalora, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Hinabangan)

No classes due to Opong

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted in various localities in northern Cebu Thursday morning, September 25, as Severe Tropical Storm Opong continues to intensify.

These are the towns of Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Asturias, Compostela, Camotes, and Bantayan Islands, and the cities of Bogo and Danao.

In an advisory released at 5 a.m. today, Pagasa also hoisted TCWS No. 2 in parts of Luzon, Northern and Eastern Samar areas.

Tropical Storm Opong may no longer hit northern Cebu, but it will still bring rains and strong wind in the entire island province.

On Wednesday, September 24, Opong intensified into a tropical storm as it makes its way towards the Philippine landmass.

Latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) shows that the eye of Opong was last located 855 kilometers (km) east of Northeastern Mindanao.

The state weather bureau’s most recent projections showed that the storm will no longer hit the northernmost tip of Cebu as it moves west-southwestward at a speed of 20 km per hour (kph).

But Pagasa in Mactan cautioned the public to still take precautionary measures as Opong will bring rains not only in the island province of Cebu but also in most parts of the Visayas.

Tropical depression Opong, the latest major weather disturbance to enter the Philippines, may directly affect parts of Visayas, including Cebu, the latest forecast from the state weather bureau showed.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23, Opong entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It currently packs winds with speeds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Opong was last spotted 1,045 kilometers East of Northeastern Mindanao, according to the bulletin from Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). It is moving at west, southwestward at a speed of 10kph.

Recent forecast models from Pagasa also showed that there’s a possibility it will pass portions of Visayas, including the northernmost tip of Cebu.

