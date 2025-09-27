Is Butuanon Bridge still safe? Structural integrity probe sought

Intersection of U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones St., in front of Pacific Mall; across is the bridge over Butuanon River.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Butuanon Bridge in Mandaue City will be subjected to a structural integrity inspection, following a recommendation raised by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Cebu Chapter.

The recommendation came after the group discussed a query from a concerned citizen during one of their board meetings. The question centered on whether it is safe for vehicles—particularly those heading south toward Cebu City to remain on the bridge while waiting for the green light.

In a letter addressed to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), PICE said that while the bridge is capable of supporting moving loads, the repeated stopping of vehicles on the bridge may exert stationary or “dead” loads that could, over time, affect its durability.

“The bridge is primarily designed to support moving loads, and while it can occasionally tolerate stopped vehicles in exceptional circumstances, the current frequency and duration of such stoppages subjects the Butuanon Bridge to excessive stationary (dead) loads,” PICE noted in the letter.

Minimize impact on bridge

The engineers recommended that TEAM look into the matter further and consider adjustments, if necessary, to minimize the potential impact on the bridge’s long-term structural performance.

The bridge over Butuanon river is located near the intersection of U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones Street, in front of Pacific Mall, and accommodates thousands of vehicles daily. The concern involves southbound traffic heading toward Cebu City.

TEAM Department Head Hyll Retuya confirmed that the concern was discussed during a recent traffic board meeting, attended by representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). He said DPWH committed to conduct an inspection and issue a report on the bridge’s current condition.

“In fact, during the board meeting, a DPWH representative was present, and I was under the impression that an inspection would follow,” said Retuya. “That issue was among the topics raised. They committed to check the bridge and provide a report on its structural condition.”

Retuya explained that the primary concern raised by PICE focused on vehicles stopping on the bridge during red lights — particularly those heading toward Cebu City and the left-turning lane to UN Avenue. According to Retuya, vehicles typically stop on the bridge for about 35 seconds during signal cycles.

He emphasized that TEAM is not disregarding the recommendation, but also pointed out the operational challenges in implementing an immediate stop-line rollback.

“One of my concerns is that if we move the stop line backward to prevent vehicles from stopping on the bridge, especially during rush hour, the traffic queue could become even longer — possibly stretching beyond the intersection,” Retuya said. “That could worsen congestion, which we also have to manage carefully.”

Public safety and traffic efficiency

Retuya said TEAM is currently weighing possible solutions while waiting for the DPWH’s official findings. He clarified that any adjustments will need to balance public safety with traffic efficiency.

“We are more than willing to follow the necessary actions once the technical inspection is complete,” he added. “But we’re also requesting that the concerned agencies expedite the assessment, since this was already discussed with the mayor as well.”

The agency has also been studying traffic flow scenarios in the area, while staying aligned with infrastructure safety recommendations.

“As of today, there’s still no official result from DPWH, but we hope they will inform us soon,” Retuya said. “We’re coordinating closely, and once we have their recommendation, we will act accordingly.”

