Butuanon River: ‘No stronger legacy’

More than 30 years ago, children played along the banks of a river where clean water used to run.

For Solomon Cuizon, a resident of Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, his fond memories of, what was once, Butuanon river remains vivid.

Solomon recalls that in the 80’s, at the age of seven, he would play and swim in the river with his friends.

“Kami tanan kids diri (All the children here) we were united tungod sa (because of the) river,” the 40-year-old said.

He could still remember a reservoir near the river where they did the laundry and took a bath.

But times have changed.

The once healthy Butuanon river, where memories were shared among friends, has deteriorated badly over time.

Cuizon is sad to note that the younger generation of Mandauehanons may no longer experience what they had before.

It is a sentiment shared by his neighbor and childhood playmate, 32-year-old Divina Quimod.

“Anha mi magduwa sa una gagmay pa mi. Karon dili na man maduwaan kay nadunot na ang sapa (We used to play there when we were little. But now kids could no longer play there because the river is in a state of decay),” said Divina.

Water pollutants

Butuanon river is a 23-kilometer body of water that traverses from the mountain barangays of Cebu City up to Mandaue City going straight to Mactan channel.

The river has become witness to growing urbanization, particularly in Mandaue, where the city’s rapid growth caused the waterway to degenerate over time.

Fifteen kilometers of the river run through 11 barangays of Mandaue City.

According to Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) Officer-in-Charge Architect Araceli Barlam, about 62 factories and business establishments discharge their wastewater to the river.

While discharging is not a problem, Barlam said the companies must follow requirements set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in accordance with environmental laws.

“Discharging itself is not wrong. It is just that they have to follow a standard set by DENR,” said Barlam.

Among the requirements is an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from DENR’s Environmental Management Board (EMB).

According to Barlam, many companies in Mandaue were found to have violated DENR-EMB regulations on water discharges.

“Dapat dili mabahoan and mahugawan ang mga tawo (The wastewater should not smell and people should not find it dirty),” she said.

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing said that the city has met with some business establishments that have violated environmental laws.

“We’ve been working with the DENR to make sure that their waste management especially their sewage and septage systems are up to standards,” said Quisumbing.

Apart from that, City Vice Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna believed that households, particularly those near the river, are major contributors to the water pollution.

“As it turns out, less than 50 percent comes from the industrial establishments along the river that connects the drainage. The large part of it comes from the households,” said Fortuna citing that any household activity such as doing laundry, washing dishes, and even taking a bath, could bring wastewater towards the river.

Mandaue City’s drainage system always connects to the river all the way down to the sea, Fortuna said.

For Engr. Jose Eugenio Singson Jr., member of the Central Cebu River Basins Management Council (CCRBMC), aside from poor septage management, fertilizers used in upland farms could also be a factor affecting the river.

“It’s sad to note that right now we are really experiencing bad quality of water levels,” Singson said.

Rehabilitation efforts

Efforts to save Butuanon river can be traced back to 1995, during the time of the late Mandaue City mayor Alfredo Ouano, when the City Council passed a resolution penalizing those caught dumping toxic wastes directly into Butuanon.

Back then, the river was already described as “highly polluted by industrial and domestic waste.”

Also during that time, an Inter-Agency Committee was formed that oversaw the development of the Butuanon River Watershed Management Project.

“We are confident that this is not a pipe dream. This is something that is achievable, it is something doable but most importantly it is something that is necessary,” said Quisumbing on the efforts to revitalize the once healthy watercourse.

Since 2016, the city government focused on the development of a 1.06-kilometer area, the first phase of the Butuanon rehabilitation project.

The pilot area covers three barangays: Ibabao-Estancia, Alang-alang, and Paknaan.

As part of restoration efforts, Barlam introduced “bioremediation” or a kind of treatment that uses natural methods to decontaminate the water such as planting about 6,000 “umbrella” plants (cyperus alternifolius) along the river.

A study conducted by chemistry students of the University of San Carlos (USC), a partner in the Butuanon rehabilitation project, showed that umbrella plants can absorb heavy metals and help decontaminate toxic chemicals that are discharged into the river.

Informal settlers

Meanwhile, a team from Mandaue City’s Housing and Development Office (HUDO) demolished illegal structures that encroached a three-meter easement zone from the river.

HUDO Chief Tony Pet Juanico said that at least 183 households, living within the danger zone, were given P10-P20 thousand to help with their resettlement.

“Nidawat na sila og financial assistance, namalik sa ila probinsya ug ang uban nag-rent (They accepted the financial assistance, they went back to their province while some are renting),” said Juanico.

After the clearing operation, personnel from the City Engineer’s Office fenced the area to set up a boundary from the danger zone.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) also built a slope protection barrier on the riverside to prevent the soil from eroding and the creek from overflowing; while the City’s Department of General Services led the beautification of the riverbank and the construction of pathways.

Residents from nearby villages, Barlam said, were asked to get involved in the project.

“Cleanliness should be everybody’s concern,” said Barlam.

Budget

The city government spent at least P70 million for the river infrastructure projects and another P5 million for the bamboo walk built at the pilot area.

The city also spent about P104 million for the Butuanon river drainage master plan.

“We are willing to put a significant amount of our resources. Behind that, we will be able to get support from other agencies,” said Quisumbing adding that the project has also earned the support of the private sector.

Last November 16, a newly-constructed viewing deck at the riverside of Barangay Ibabao-Estancia was inaugurated.

The viewing deck, which cost about P1.5 million, was funded by the private entities.

“We’ve been humbled by the response of both the private and public sectors. Hopefully, the spirit of volunteerism is sustained until we are able to fully rehabilitate Butuanon river,” Quisumbing said.

Mandaue City will host the 4th International River Summit (IRS) from Nov. 22-24 in partnership with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

“Hopefully this would raise awareness so that we can perhaps partner with the national government and even international partners promoting the rehabilitation,” he said.

“There is no stronger legacy we can leave to the future generations of Mandauehanons and Cebuanos than a healthy, vibrant Butuanon river,” said Quisumbing.