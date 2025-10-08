CNU faces Building Code violations after quake damage

A large crack is seen on one portion of the Cebu Normal University’s Academic Center for Arts and Sciences building following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu on September 30, 2025. | Photo: Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Building Official (OBO) in Cebu City has found several violations in the construction of Cebu Normal University’s (CNU) Academic Center for Arts and Sciences (ACAS) building after the structure sustained damage during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30, 2025.

In a letter dated October 7, 2025, signed by Building Official Architect Florante Catalan, the OBO reported that although the project had an approved building permit, it was only authorized for a six-story structure.

However, during inspection, the OBO discovered that the actual building has eight stories with a roof deck. CNU also failed to present an approved occupancy permit despite the building already being in use.

Inspectors noted visible damage on the structure after the earthquake, including chipping and cracks on the concrete gutter of the Library Building and the façade of the CAS building.

“These conditions are consistent with possible differential foundation settlement affecting one or both structures and warrant further geotechnical and structural evaluation,” a portion of the inspection report stated.

The OBO also observed spalling of concrete on the slab and beam of the bridge connecting the Teacher and Arts Centrum (TAC) building to the Arts and Sciences Academic Building (ASAB).

Because of these findings, the OBO recommended that the building remain unoccupied until the necessary repair, rehabilitation, and retrofitting works are completed.

A notice of violation has also been served to CNU, reminding the school to secure the required permits in compliance with the National Building Code of the Philippines, or Presidential Decree 1096.

