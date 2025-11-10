Cesafi community unites to help after typhoon

Members of the UV Green Lancers during relief efforts in Talisay City | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With Cesafi Season 25 postponed, its athletes, volunteers, and teams turned their focus from the court to the community, stepping up to support Cebuanos affected by Typhoon Tino.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy announced on Sunday that the league’s resumption, originally scheduled for Monday, November 10, would be moved to November 17.

This decision gave member schools the opportunity to participate in relief efforts across the city.

One of the most active leaders in these efforts is Ryan Balbuena, Cesafi’s head of volunteers and tournament manager for the Cesafi Esports League (CEL).

Balbuena led a team of Cesafi volunteers in delivering essential relief goods—drinking water, food, hygiene kits, and other necessities—to over 200 families in affected barangays, including the family of fellow Cesafi basketball table official Rey Gonzales, who lost his father and older sister in the Cabadiangan, Liloan flash floods.

“This is purely voluntary from us… Fortunately, we have generous donors who selflessly provided us relief goods for the affected Cebuanos. All donations, including monetary contributions from our volunteer CPAs, are properly accounted for,” Balbuena told CDN Digital.

Balbuena and the Cesafi volunteers already gathered over P116,000 in cash and P23,000 in material donations as of this writing.

Cesafi physician and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano, along with CCSC executive Rocky Alcoseba, brought together rival member schools to amplify the relief efforts at Cebu City Hall.

In an inspiring display of unity, basketball teams that usually compete against one another worked side by side to pack relief goods.

Student-athletes from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-ADC) Magis Eagles, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars all contributed to the relief drive, Dejano said

Athletes from the Cebu City Niños, under the CCSC, also joined hands in assisting the affected families.

Meanwhile, the reigning Cesafi men’s basketball champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, conducted their own relief mission in Barangay San Isidro in heavily impacted Talisay City.

Known for their commitment to volunteering during calamities, the Green Lancers brought hope and comfort to residents through both their presence and the relief goods they distributed.

READ: ‘Fun run to benefit Tino survivors’ –Cebu journalists

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