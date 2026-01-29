IRONMAN Davao 70.3: 800 triathletes expected to compete

Participants from the previous edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao waiting for the gun start. | IRONMAN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The IRONMAN Davao 70.3 race on March 22 at Talomo Bay has attracted more than 800 triathletes from 25 countries.

The expected turnout was announced by Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events, the organizer of all IRONMAN-branded races in the Philippines.

The Davao leg was officially launched earlier this month with new partners, including BYD as title sponsor and Aboitiz as presenting sponsor.

READ: Ironman 70.3 Philippines: First-timer Ferris stuns pros, Watkinson returns with bang

The race marks the race’s return after a one-year hiatus and continues to enjoy the support of the Davao City government.

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is one of four 70.3 races in the country and part of eight total IRONMAN events under Sunrise Events and IRONMAN Philippines. Aside from the Davao and Lapu-Lapu City races, Subic Bay will host both a full-distance IRONMAN and a separate half-distance race later this year.

Similar to the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines in Cebu, the Davao race will include an IRONKIDS competition presented by RLC Residences, along with side events such as the Gwapa Dabawenya Run ahead of race day.

READ: SEA Games: PH pulls off golden sweep in triathlon

Athletes will tackle the standard 70.3 course: a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer run along some of Davao City’s most scenic routes, including the Coastal Road.

In the 2024 edition, Dutch triathlete Eric van der Linden and Filipina Leyann Ramo claimed the overall titles.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP