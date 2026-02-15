Carbon redevelopment ‘an attack on vendors’ rights, livelihood’ — Bayan

A group of Carbon-based vendors staged a protest against the redevelopment plans for the public market. (Photo courtesy of Chrisly Aday)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As legal controversy continues to surround the ongoing Carbon Public Market redevelopment, progressive group Bayan Central Visayas has denounced the plans as a “direct attack” on the livelihood and rights of vendors.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 11, the group criticized the joint venture agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City government and private developer Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), operating under Megawide Construction Corp.

“Any program that turns this public space into a corporate-managed project is not development. It is privatization. And privatization always results in higher fees, displacement, and increased prices for consumers,” part of their statement read.

READ: ‘We are not misinformed’: Carbon market vendors respond to developer

According to Bayan, the developer allegedly failed to conduct proper consultations with vendors and consumers when the JVA was initiated in 2021. Meanwhile, recent discussions have yet to produce any clear agreement to protect the public’s interests.

“The people were denied their democratic right to scrutinize and oppose a contract that would reshape their lives and livelihood. Such a process exposes the anti-people character of governance that prioritizes corporate interests over public welfare.”

READ: Developer says Carbon critics ‘misinformed’ amid legal challenge

Carbon market redevelopment plans

The criticisms came after C2W informed Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival that it would start collecting market fees on February 15, 2026, after postponing the collection for years. This is in line with the JVA and City Ordinance 2719.

In response, an alliance of Carbon Public Market vendors staged a protest on February 5. They aired out their grievances over possible fee hikes and relocation under the redevelopment plan.

Meanwhile, the developer has assured that no rental increases and displacement would occur. However, vendors and critics alike foresee the eventual effects on local livelihoods.

“Under corporate control, market fees will inevitably rise. Spaces will be reduced and commercialized. Thousands of small vendors, especially among ambulant vendors who have long depended on Carbon, will be displaced. This will deepen unemployment, worsen poverty, and intensify hunger in the city,” Bayan said.

READ: Council to probe Carbon agreement in closed-door session

City gov’t probe

To review the legality of the agreement, the Cebu City Council set an executive session on March 17, 2026. Moreover, the session will review the validity of the JVA. It will also assess how effectively the project addresses the concerns of vendors and other stakeholders.

With a probe underway, Bayan expects fairer conditions for all affected vendors and consumers.

“We demand that Carbon Market remain a truly public market, governed with transparency and accountability, and managed in a way that protects the livelihood of vendors and ensures affordable goods for the public.” / with reports from Pia Piquero.

READ: Megawide wins P5.5-B deal to transform Cebu’s famed Carbon Market

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