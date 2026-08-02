Cebu at risk of flash floods amid persistent thunderstorms

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Flash floods remain possible in parts of Cebu as localized thunderstorms continue to affect the province, the state weather bureau said on Sunday, August 2.

The advisory follows days of heavy rainfall that inundated several areas due to localized thunderstorms and the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), which has since intensified into a tropical depression.

On Sunday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued a flood warning for several rivers and tributaries in Cebu.

READ: Sudden heavy rains in Cebu may continue through August — Pagasa

The affected river systems include Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Sapangdaku.

Pagasa urged residents in flood-prone communities and local disaster risk reduction offices to remain alert for flash floods.

READ: Cebu City flooding submerges roads, strands commuters, prompts rescues

The weather bureau said the possible rains are due to localized thunderstorms, which are short-lived weather disturbances triggered by intense surface heating.

Tropical Depression Luis

Meanwhile, Pagasa continues to monitor Tropical Depression Luis (formerly LPA 07f), which developed into a tropical cyclone on Saturday night, August 1.

The tropical depression may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over parts of Luzon and the Visayas, particularly Aklan and Antique.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over the Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur.

The outer circulation of Luis and prevailing southwest monsoon may also bring strong to gale-force gusts over several areas in the coming days:

Sunday : Marinduque, southern portion of Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, mainland Masbate, Caluya Islands, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands.

: Marinduque, southern portion of Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, mainland Masbate, Caluya Islands, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands. Monday to Tuesday: Most of Luzon and Visayas, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

Pagasa has not raised any gale warning over the country’s seaboards as of this report.

READ: Pagasa: Over 60% chance of El Niño intensifying from August onwards

As of 4 a.m. Sunday, Luis was located 295 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

The tropical depression was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Super Typhoon Dolphin

Pagasa is also monitoring Super Typhoon Dolphin, which remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the super typhoon was estimated at 3,410 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said Dolphin may pass near the northern boundary of PAR and could absorb Tropical Depression Luis by Wednesday, causing the latter to weaken.

Pagasa advised the public to continue monitoring official weather bulletins and local advisories for possible changes in the forecast.

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