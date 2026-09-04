Sara Duterte’s camp to post bail over grave threats case, says Remulla

Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp intends to post bail in the grave threats case against her on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, according to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team plans to post bail on Friday in connection with the arrest warrant for the grave threats charge she is facing, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

In a text message, Remulla told the Inquirer that Duterte’s lawyers “confirmed that they received the warrant.”

“They intend to post bail ASAP (as soon as possible),” he noted.

READ: QC court issues arrest warrant vs Sara Duterte for grave threats case – lawyer

In a statement earlier on Friday, Duterte’s legal counsel Paul Lawrence Lim said the Quezon City Regional Trial Court had issued a warrant to arrest Duterte for grave threats.

Duterte’s camp has yet to answer reporters’ queries on whether they would post bail.

The warrant sets bail at P120,000 each for three counts of grave threats in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, for a total of P360,000.

READ: Duterte camp asks court to defer arrest warrant in grave threats rap

Duterte was charged with grave threats by the National Bureau of Investigation last August.

The case stemmed from her statements against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez during a virtual press conference in November 2024./coa

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