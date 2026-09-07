LIVE: VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Day 22

The Senate resumes the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, September 7, as senators continue deliberations in the historic trial.

Follow CDN Digital’s live coverage below for the latest developments, key exchanges, and updates from the Senate as the proceedings unfold.

Impeachment trial Day 22: PSA exec to verify identities of CF payees

As Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial enters its 10th week on Monday, the prosecution panel is set to establish the identities of recipients of her confidential funds (CFs).

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Assistant National Statistician Marissa Grande is scheduled to testify on the 22nd day of the trial.

In the past weeks, the House prosecution presented the acknowledgment receipts submitted by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) as proof of CF disbursements from late 2022 until the third quarter of 2023.

The receipts both offices submitted to the Commission on Audit raised eyebrows when seemingly suspicious names — resembling food, phrases, brands and animals — were listed as payees.

These names include Mary Grace Piattos, Miggy Mango, Nova Santos, Andy Lim, Antonio Pagong, Xuniso Belat and Shane Ngitngit.

READ FULL STORY HERE

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