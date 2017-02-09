Capitol employees hit salary delays

SOME job order (JO) employees of the Cebu provincial government have been complaining of delayed salaries.

One of the employees who requested anonymity said they haven’t received yet their salaries for the month of January.

She said their salaries for December was also delayed and they were able to receive it only last month.

Another JO employee, who works at the Severo Verallo Memorial District Hospital in Bogo City in northern Cebu, said they also do not know if their contracts were renewed by the Capitol.

“We’ve been waiting for our contract to be signed by the Capitol for almost two months now,” she said in Cebuano.

But she said that even without the contract, they would still report for work in the hospital.

When sought for comment, Provincial Human Resource head Bobby Nacorda said they have already signed the contracts of the JOs, including those assigned in the district and municipal hospitals.

“Sa atong records dinhi, ang ilahang contract for the period of January to June was already signed,” Nacorda said.