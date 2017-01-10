‘Easy money’ lure in cyberporn too much for Cordova folk LIFE IS HARD. “Lalang” is shown here talking with Cebu Daily News correspondent Michelle Joy L. Padayhag about the travails of Cordova folk who had to resort to cyberpornography to survive.

Chief Supt. Marcelo Garbo (center), regional police director, and his deputy for operations Senior Supt. Louie Oppus leave the office of Acting Gov. Agnes Magpale after a morning meeting on Dec. 24 as ehr dautghter Energy Undersecretary Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit (right) looks on

Acting Governor Agnes Magpale (in stripes) is given her first payment to sign - a purchase order for rice sacks for Capitol employees by the General Services Office.