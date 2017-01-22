COUNTERFEITER CAUGHT
All it took was a computer and a printer in an internet café. Voilà! Fake peso bills were made. Unfortunately for the fake bill maker,…
Yellow shabu: a marketing strategy?
Changing shabu’s color from white to yellow must be part of a marketing strategy to entice more buyers, a local legislator said. “Yellow shabu…
‘If it’s smooth, it’s fake’
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has constantly reminded the public to be vigilant on the proliferation of counterfeit money. Lawyer Leonides Sumbi, BSP Cebu…
Village chief finally serves suspension
LABANGON Barangay Chairman Victor Buendia and three barangay officials started serving their suspension last Friday nearly a year after the order was issued against them…
Atienza seeks support vs death penalty
House Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza urged all the people, regardless of their religious affiliation, to fight against the bill that seeks to restore the…
Chief Supt. Marcelo Garbo (center), regional police director, and his deputy for operations Senior Supt. Louie Oppus leave the office of Acting Gov. Agnes Magpale after a morning meeting on Dec. 24 as ehr dautghter Energy Undersecretary Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit (right) looks on
Acting Governor Agnes Magpale (in stripes) is given her first payment to sign - a purchase order for rice sacks for Capitol employees by the General Services Office.
BOMB DETONATION/FEB. 4, 2012:Seen from 2 kilo meter's 8 minute ride, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Central Command and the Cebu City Police SWAT team prepare to detonated 29 bombs found at SRP Kawit island that includs the 1,000 pound bomb at the Biga Pit of Carmen Copper at Toledo City secured by the SWAT and PNP SWAT.(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)