FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Hours of heavy rain on Monday killed at least two people, including a four- year-old girl, and caused the evacuation of hundreds in Mandaue City…
Restobar’s business permit disapproved
THE business permit application of the restobar along Juana Osmeña Street, whose blaring music was turned off by Mayor Tomas Osmeña because of rowdy post-Sinulog…
Drug menace not ground for martial law
“HE can’t do that.” Veteran Cebuano lawyer Democrito Barcenas cautioned President Rodrigo Duterte against declaring martial law if the drug problem in the country worsens.…
Foreign visitors dock in Oslob
About 31 foreign visitors arrived safely in Oslob town in southern Cebu on board a colorum banca despite the heavy downpour and zero sea visibility,…
Sinulog still grandest festival in PH
Cebu’s Sinulog Festival remains to be the grandest festival in the country. These were the words of the judges of this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade…
PRAYER AND DANCE
1.5M devotees, revelers show up for the country’s biggest feast The week-long Sinulog Festival culminated yesterday with a plea for unity among Filipinos from Cebu…
Frenzied street partying
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña called in the Marines to help secure Juana Osmeña Street on Sunday after receiving reports that revelers attending a party…
Chief Supt. Marcelo Garbo (center), regional police director, and his deputy for operations Senior Supt. Louie Oppus leave the office of Acting Gov. Agnes Magpale after a morning meeting on Dec. 24 as ehr dautghter Energy Undersecretary Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit (right) looks on
Acting Governor Agnes Magpale (in stripes) is given her first payment to sign - a purchase order for rice sacks for Capitol employees by the General Services Office.
BOMB DETONATION/FEB. 4, 2012:Seen from 2 kilo meter's 8 minute ride, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Central Command and the Cebu City Police SWAT team prepare to detonated 29 bombs found at SRP Kawit island that includs the 1,000 pound bomb at the Biga Pit of Carmen Copper at Toledo City secured by the SWAT and PNP SWAT.(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)