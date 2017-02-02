‘TOKHANG FOR RANSOM’ IN CEBU?
Senator Panfilo Lacson has asked the top police officials in Cebu to validate reports that there are “Tokhang for ransom” incidents in Cebu City. Lacson,…
Hundreds of cops promoted, hired
AT least 409 policemen in Central Visayas were promoted, some of them to superintendent (colonel); while 388 others took their oath of office as new…
Relocation sites sought for families
The Cebu City Council called on the National Housing Authority (NHA) to help identify relocation sites for residents in the mountain barangays of Sirao, Adlaon…
Barangays told to help round up strays
A RESOLUTION requiring barangay officials in Cebu province to coordinate with their city and municipal veterinarians in dealing with stray animals was passed by the…
Gov, cop chief back small town lottery
Both the province and the Police Regional Office (PRO) supported President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to revamp the state-run Small Town Lottery (STL) outlets to generate…
PDEA: HIGH-LEVEL TARGETS FIRST
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is ready to take on the drug war that was let go by the Philippine National…
Chief Supt. Marcelo Garbo (center), regional police director, and his deputy for operations Senior Supt. Louie Oppus leave the office of Acting Gov. Agnes Magpale after a morning meeting on Dec. 24 as ehr dautghter Energy Undersecretary Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit (right) looks on
Acting Governor Agnes Magpale (in stripes) is given her first payment to sign - a purchase order for rice sacks for Capitol employees by the General Services Office.
