Police shift focus from ‘Oplan Tokhang’ to ‘Oplan Katok’

With the suspension of police operations in the war on drugs, police in the Visayas and Negros are refocusing their efforts from implementing Oplan…

USC grad ranks fourth in architects’ exam

CEBU CITY–A graduate of the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus (USC-TC) here ranked fourth in this year’s architecture licensure examination. Keshia Stephanie Lim got…