Crackdown on smoke belchers in Mandaue

THE Mandaue City Council called on the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to apprehend smoke belchers or those whose vehicles discharge excessive fumes…

Woman accused of duping vendors falls

A 35-year-old woman accused of duping small-time businessmen into a livelihood scam was arrested in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City on Wednesday evening. Analie…