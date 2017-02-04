THE MISSING P10 THOUSAND
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Dumanjug Mayor Efren Gica for allegedly pocketing P10, 000 In what is another twist in the long-standing feud between two political…
AFP to focus on ‘street sellers’
Justice Secretary orders halt to NBI drug operations, NBI-7 chief mum on decision Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) will…
Man faces rap after beating dog
A criminal complaint was filed against a senior citizen for violating the Animal Welfare Act after allegedly beating his pet dog with a steel pipe…
DILG: Tumulak is Ermita caretaker
Councilor Dave Tumulak will assume as temporary caretaker of Barangay Ermita until President Rodrigo Duterte confirms eight appointees for the posts that were temporarily vacated…
‘Bising’ to bring rain in Cebu
A TROPICAL cyclone named Bising entered the country yesterday and is expected to bring light to moderate rain to Cebu, the Mactan office of the…
Duterte ends truce with Reds
MLANG, North Cotabato — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday asked soldiers to “go back to your camp, clean your rifle and be ready to…
NBI is out, too
Just days after the National Bureau of Investigation scored against illegal drug in Cebu, President Rodrigo Duterte barred the NBI from conducting anti-illegal drug operations,…
Some basic services stalled
Many services in Barangay Ermita are now at a standstill following the suspension of all its barangay officials. Among the problems encountered by residents is…
New garbage bid may go to Jomara
CITY Hall’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) is set to post-qualify Jomara Konstruckt Corp., the second lowest bidder for a new P77.8 million garbage hauling…
Bus firm probed for fare rates
A bus firm is under investigation by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) for reportedly overcharging their passengers. LTFRB assistant regional director Reynaldo…
Chief Supt. Marcelo Garbo (center), regional police director, and his deputy for operations Senior Supt. Louie Oppus leave the office of Acting Gov. Agnes Magpale after a morning meeting on Dec. 24 as ehr dautghter Energy Undersecretary Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit (right) looks on
Acting Governor Agnes Magpale (in stripes) is given her first payment to sign - a purchase order for rice sacks for Capitol employees by the General Services Office.
BOMB DETONATION/FEB. 4, 2012:Seen from 2 kilo meter's 8 minute ride, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Central Command and the Cebu City Police SWAT team prepare to detonated 29 bombs found at SRP Kawit island that includs the 1,000 pound bomb at the Biga Pit of Carmen Copper at Toledo City secured by the SWAT and PNP SWAT.(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)