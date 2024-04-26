14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 14-year-old girl who was said to be answering her learning modules was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Talisay City, Cebu early Friday morning, April 26, 2024.

The shooting took place inside the victim’s house in Sitio Riverside 1, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld since she is a minor, was reportedly answering her modules inside her room before she was killed.

Learning Modules are part of alternative learning modes given to learners across the country to ensure that all learners have access to quality basic education when face-to-face classes are suspended for different reasons like public health issues.

An unidentified assailant, who was able to enter the residence, allegedly shot the unsuspecting minor which resulted in her untimely demise.

As of this posting, personnel of the Talisay City Police Station are at the crime scene, conducting an investigation on the shooting.

Talisay City is located around 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more updates

