College honor graduates need not take CSC eligibility exam

MANILA, Philippines — Graduates who finish with Latin honors in college no longer need to take the Career Service Exam if they want to pursue a career in public service, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said on Wednesday.

CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said honor graduates will not be required to take the exam as they can apply for the Honor Graduate Eligibility (HGE) instead.

“Summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude graduates no longer need to take the Career Service Exam as they may avail of the special eligibility. We are eager to work with these bright and fresh minds to bolster the quality of public service,” Nograles said in a statement.

The HGE will be available for those who graduated with honors from conventional modes of learning and have bachelor’s degrees recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), or their Board of Trustees or Board of Regents, CSC said.

It will also be available to honor graduates of open-distance learning, as long as the institution is recognized by the CHED and has at least a Level III accreditation in its conventional classroom or traditional mode of learning programs.

Filipinos who graduated with honors from foreign schools are also covered by the program and can apply for Foreign School Honor Graduate Eligibility.

Only the Latin honors, however, will be recognized for the HGE, and not other honors such as Highest Academic Distinction, Dean’s List with Distinction, and Honorable Mention.

Nograles said that the HGE will only be available for the first and second level government positions, and that those who want to avail can go to the CSC Regional Office that covers the school where they graduated from.

“These eligibilities for honor graduates are considered appropriate for first and second level positions in the government that do not require the practice of a specific profession and are not covered by Bar, Board, or other laws,” Nograles said.

“Graduates may file their application for HGE to the CSC Regional Office or Field Office that has jurisdiction over their academic institution or alma mater,” he added.

