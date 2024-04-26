4 graduates from Cebu universities top civil engineer board exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four graduates from Cebu schools are among the top 10 topnotchers for the April 2024 Civil Engineering board exams.

In the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Friday, April 26, 2024, Jonash Aldrin Caldoza Juntong from Cebu Technological University-Main Campus ranked fifth with a rating of 92.95 percent.

Landing at the eighth place was Michael Lyndon Mañegos Chua from Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) with a rating of 91.95 percent.

The other two from Cebu schools who made it to the top 10 of the civil engineer board exam were Renz Greg Camargo Ducay from Cebu Technological University-Main Campus and Lennon Gabrielle Narciso Francisco from CIT-U with ratings of 91.85 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, two graduates from De La Salle University – Manila, Ryan Sylvester Chan, and Cedric Jerome Donguines, secured the highest rank with a rating of 94.30.

According to the PRC, out of 17,010 examinees, a total of 6,680 candidates successfully passed the Civil Engineering licensure examination this year.

Furthermore, De La Salle University – Manila emerged as the top-performing school with an impressive rating of 90.32 percent.

