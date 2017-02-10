2017 cviraa: Favored Niños lead gold haul in gymnastics

City of Naga, Cebu — The quest for a 25th straight title got off to rousing start as the Cebu City Niños came up a good harvest in the gymnastics competition of the 2017 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) Regional Meet yesterday at the Enan Chiong Activity Center here.

Composed mainly of gymnasts from the University of the Visayas (UV), the Niños raked in seven gold medals, three silvers and two bronze medals in the event that started ahead of the multi-sporting event’s formal opening.

Cviraa will have its formal opening on Sunday but the gymnastics competition was held earlier since the venue will be used for the basketball event.

Leading the gold medal hauled for the Niños was the 11-year- old Mark Angelo Sevilla.

The diminutive gymnast accounted for three of the seven gold medals that the Niños won.

Sevilla bagged his gold medals by topping the floor exercise, vault apparatus and the all around in cluster 2 of the men’s artistic gymnastics.

The rest of the Cebu City Niños gold medals were contributed by the Soronio siblings Euricka Eisley (balance beam), Eunie Ginell (balance beam) and Venedict Kael (vault apparatus) and Geanne Alexa Rallos also in the balance beam.

Trailing the Niños in the early race is Lapu-Lapu City, which bagged three golds, four silvers and four bronzes.

Coming in at third place was Danao City, which harvested two golds and silver.

Lapu-Lapu’s gilts were delivered by Jee Humphrey Ocura (floor exercise), Randy Familar (mushroom apparatus). The remaining gilt was courtesy of the city’s men’s team composed of by Ocura, Familar and Jember Armas.

Danao’s two gold medals were delivered by Andrie Wenceslao via the mushroom apparatus and the all around.

Competition resumes today at the same venue.