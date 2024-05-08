Cordova plans to increase environmental fee for tourists

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 08,2024 - 06:00 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Cordova plans to increase the environmental fee for tourists who engage in water sports and recreational activities in the town.

This was confirmed by Municipal Councilor Lemuel Pogoy, saying they are currently deliberating in the council on increasing the environmental fee from P10 to P25 per tourist/person.

Pogoy admitted that since the implementation of the environmental fee in Lapu-Lapu City, they have observed a surge in the number of tourists visiting the town to engage in island hopping and other related activities.

On May 1, 2024, the Lapu-Lapu City Government began collecting a P100 environmental fee from tourists engaging in water sports and recreational activities.

“Nagkadaghan man gud ang mga tawo tungod kay gimahalan sa P100 nga environmental fee sa Lapu-Lapu,” Pogoy said.

In addition to this, the town will also implement toll fees and docking fees for pump boat operators.

To regulate the traffic of pump boats at the town’s Roro Port in Barangay Poblacion, Pogoy stated that they will also limit their stay to three hours.

He added that aside from environmental fees, the town also collects a P100 user fee from tourists who visit or dive in the Gilutungan Marine Sanctuary.

