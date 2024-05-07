Cebu City OBO issues violation notices to highland establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multiple establishments, including a barangay hall, in the highland area of Cebu City were issued notices of violations for operating without necessary permits.

The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) issued notices of violation against establishments along the stretch of Barangay Busay and Sitio Cantipla in Barangay Tabunan on Tuesday, May 7.

The OBO issued notices of violation for no occupancy permits and illegal construction due to the absence of building permits, which is also equivalent to a stoppage order.

“Issuehan ni nato sila [establishments] og gaoperate ni sila nga walay mga permits, occupancy permits, building permits,” said Architect Florante Catalan, OBO head.

(We will issue them (establishments) (notices) if they are operating without permits, occupancy permits, building permits.)

Occupancy, building permits defined

In the National Building Code of the Philippines, an occupancy permit, also known as a certificate of occupancy, is a document issued by a local government or building authority that certifies a building’s compliance with building codes and regulations, indicating that the place is safe for occupancy.

It typically verifies that the building has been constructed according to approved plans and meets all necessary health and safety standards.

A building permit, on the other hand, is a document issued by the same authorities that grants legal permission to start construction or renovation on a building project.

It ensures that proposed construction plans comply with local zoning and building codes and that they meet safety standards.

OBO: 10 violators issued notices

During the massive evaluation conducted by OBO, at least 10 establishments, including a barangay hall, were found violating these requirements.

One known establishment in Busay and other commercial/residential buildings have received notices.

Most of the establishments were issued violations for the absence of a certificate of occupancy, while others were for illegal construction due to the lack of building permits.

The penalty is P8,000 to P10,000 and should be paid within five days. If not paid, they will be endorsed to the city legal office for further action.

The establishments issued notices should be paid at the OBO office, and they should bring the notice with them.

