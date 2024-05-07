Hit-and-run suspect nabbed, jailed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aaron Karl Tan, the primary suspect behind the hit-and-run case that killed a local basketball player, has finally been arrested on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024.

This was months after the suspect was found to be responsible for the fatal hit-and-run incident near the Redemptorist Church in Cebu City on February 4.

Only four days later, police filed a charge of murder against Tan at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim, Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, 23, was a budding local basketball player and an engineering graduate.

Larumbe died after hitting his head on the rear bumper of a gray sports utility vehicle that overtook him due to “road rage.”

Tan was shortly identified as the suspect after his SUV was recovered and several CCTV footage of the incident were found.

Despite Tan’s denial of being involved, police monitored Tan’s whereabouts as he remained in Cebu City.

Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, told reporters that the suspect was arrested at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

Tan was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest at his house in Barangay Guadalupe.

Instead of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, Tan is facing a charge of murder which is non-bailable.

Leanza explained that this was because there were some premeditated instances before the deadly encounter between the two.

It can be recalled that Larumbe first hit Tan’s SUV as he ran a red light at an intersection along the Gorordo Avenue Corner F. Sotto Drive.

In anger, the suspect chased after the young man with the intention to hit him as well.

On February 24, Larumbe was laid to rest at the Celestial Meadows Memorial Garden in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

Leanza said that the suspect did not resist police and was accompanied by his lawyers on Monday.

While the suspect refused to give any statement, Leanza assured that their case against him was airtight and that they had sufficient evidence.

As of this posting, Tan is detained at the custodial facility of the Guadalupe Police Station.

Once a commitment order is issued for his transfer, he will be turned over to the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan in Cebu City.

After this, he will be waiting for the schedule of his hearing in jail.

Following the suspect’s apprehension, Leanza said that the case had been solved on the part of the law enforcers and it was now up to the judge’s decision.

Meanwhile, Larumbe’s family acknowledged Tan’s arrest as a “noteworthy milestone” in their pursuit for justice for their loved one’s untimely death.

“Today, we are comforted by the thought that, indeed, the wheels of justice are turning. Even as it is too soon to claim victory, there is yet a long road ahead that we are about to trek, we are grateful for all the members of our community who have helped us pray that this moment would arrive and who shared of themselves, their resources insights and expertise to help us get to this milestone – the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation Region 7, City of Cebu, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and the Cebu City Council, Bishop Ruben Labajo, the Salesians of Don Bosco, witnesses, the local media, relatives and numerous friends,” read a portion of their statement of the familynsent through a text message to CDN Digital.

