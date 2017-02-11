Cargo vessel chief engineer found dead

A 55-year-old chief engineer of a cargo vessel was found dead in his room by his colleagues on Friday morning while the vessel was docked in the waters off Naga City, north of Cebu.

Engr. Nicanor Villacorta, chief engineer of Our Lady of Pilar was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

PO3 Jonathan Largo,responding investigator, said other crew members thought of inviting Villacorta for breakfast the next day and knocked at the door of Villacorta room several times but did not get an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Largo said his colleagues started to worry and decided to open the door by force. They discovered Villacorta lying in his bed, lifeless .

Largo said they saw no signs of foul play although an autopsy will be performed on Villacorta’s body to determine the cause of his death./USJ-R Intern Vanisa Soriano