Delayed gratification: Cebu topnotcher’s sacrifices for academic success

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparing for a board exam may be taxing and draining, and, at most times, you may feel lost in the middle of the journey, often asking yourself, “Am I on the right track in my life?”

Marc Restie Laput, aged 23, achieved the sixth position among the top performers in the recent Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination (REE), announced on May 2, 2024. During his preparation for the exam, he often questioned whether the late nights, sacrifices, and missed birthday parties were worth it.

As he focused on his board exams, he realized he had to give up some simple joys. But after passing the electrical engineering licensure exam, he saw a way to bring back those joys and create a better future for himself and his family.

A proud son

Marc is an only child of Agnes and Resituto Laput, residents of Purok Banana 1, Tabtuy, Tuyan, Naga City, Cebu.

In a brief interview with CDN Digital, he revealed that while he relished his student life, the challenges of college, and eventually the board exams, he credits his current achievements to his supportive parents.

Marc’s mom runs a small store, and his dad has been driving a tricycle tirelessly since returning to the Philippines as an overseas Filipino worker in 2014.

He shared his parents backed his choice to study Electrical Engineering (EE) in college. He mentioned how they ensured he got the best education, enrolling him in top high school and college to secure a brighter future for him.

“Even though they are both just high school graduates, they were able to send me to MHCS and CIT-U, both private schools from which I got the quality education vital to my success in topping the board exam. They worked tirelessly to give me a good life and provide me with a good education,” he said.

READ: Son of construction worker tops 2024 Electrical Engineers licensure exam

Marc’s college journey

As a student, Marc enthusiastically spent time observing lab activities at school, but sadly, this was halted by the pandemic. However, he remained eager to excel in his Electrical Engineering course.

His hard work paid off, earning him two scholarships that eased financial burden for his parents, bringing him great joy.

“Throughout my college life, I strived hard to achieve high grades so that I can avail the undergraduate scholarship offered by CIT-U, so that together with DOST [Department of Sciences and Technology] and APDU [Aboitiz Power Distribution Utility] scholarship, my family would be relieved of the burden of having to provide money for my tuition and allowance.”

On the road towards the board exam

Moreover, throughout his board exam journey, Marc opted to share a boarding house with three friends, namely Vijay, Dongskie, and Patrick preparing for the same exam.

READ: PRC posts latest electrical engineer, master electrician board exam passers

They had it all in their room – laughter, study sessions, and those tough days when they hit rock bottom. But they always rallied together, pushing each other through the rough patches.

The intense heat in Cebu City added to their stress, especially as it reached their boarding house right before their final exam. Thankfully, his boardmate’s brother offered them much-needed help, a gesture Marc will never forget.

“The brother of my boardmate booked us a hotel near the exam center so that we could focus only on taking the exams and get rid of the stress brought by the water shortage in Cebu,” Marc shared with CDN Digital.

All four of them passed the exams, with two of them placing on the topnotchers’ list. A glorious feat for their studious and dedicated group of friends.

The things he misses the most

During the initial months of his board exam preparation, Marc adhered to his schedule rigorously for five months straight. Though he took weekends off to relax at home, bond with family, and indulge in his favorite activities like playing mobile games and online battles, he still felt the temptation of his old leisurely habits.

“During weekends, I spent my time catching up with my family, resting, watching movies, playing video games, and going to mass on Sundays, but I still spent a little bit of my time studying.”

As the exams neared, Marc altered his approach, dedicating an entire week to intense study sessions in his dorm, tackling challenging problems.

During these focused study periods, Marc couldn’t help but long for his previous “normal life,” where his future seemed distant, and he enjoyed simple pleasures like watching movies, playing video games, and hanging out with friends. He told CDN Digital, “The most difficult challenge I experienced during the journey was missing the comfortable life I had before the review.”

Despite missing out on family holidays and spending countless hours studying, Marc believed it would all be worth it in the end—and he was right.

A tip for future REE takers

It wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for Marc during his journey to the boards.

During the interview, Marc talked about his challenge with low scores on assessment exams. This setback made it hard for him to aim for the top spots, and it greatly impacted his mindset. However, he turned this frustration into motivation to take his mistakes seriously and improve.

“I always wanted to achieve a 90% rating every exam so that I can say to myself that I have a chance of topping the boards… Ang ako buhaton, ug naa koy sayup, ako jud dumtan akong sayup para mahinumduman nako pirmi.”

What’s next for Marc?

As one of the top board passers, Marc aims to enhance his skills by working with one of the largest electric utility companies in Cebu province. He is focused on learning more and using his skills to benefit the company and eventually the entire province.

“I’m eager to learn a lot of things as I work in this industry, to grow more as an electrical engineer, and to be of service to the country.”

Reflecting on his journey preparing for the board exams, Marc recalls the challenges of sacrifice and ambition.

Despite the late nights, skipped parties, and demanding study sessions, he achieved success, securing a top position in the recent Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination.

Grateful for the unwavering support of his family and friends, Marc is now focused on advancing his skills and making a tangible impact in the field of electrical engineering. With his dedication and determination, he is prepared to make his “mark” in his chosen industry and beyond. /clorenciana