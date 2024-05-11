menu
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, May 11

May 11, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 11, 2024, which is the Saturday of the sixth week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,23b-28.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Amen, amen, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in my name he will give you.
Until now you have not asked anything in my name; ask and you will receive, so that your joy may be complete.
I have told you this in figures of speech. The hour is coming when I will no longer speak to you in figures but I will tell you clearly about the Father.
On that day you will ask in my name, and I do not tell you that I will ask the Father for you.
For the Father himself loves you, because you have loved me and have come to believe that I came from God.
I came from the Father and have come into the world. Now I am leaving the world and going back to the Father.”
Source: DailyGospel.org

