Daily Gospel, May 11

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 11, 2024, which is the Saturday of the sixth week of Easter.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Amen, amen, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in my name he will give you.



Until now you have not asked anything in my name; ask and you will receive, so that your joy may be complete.



I have told you this in figures of speech. The hour is coming when I will no longer speak to you in figures but I will tell you clearly about the Father.



On that day you will ask in my name, and I do not tell you that I will ask the Father for you.



For the Father himself loves you, because you have loved me and have come to believe that I came from God.

