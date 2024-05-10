Police arrest 4 suspects in fatal gang-related shooting in Liloan

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 10,2024 - 02:26 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four suspects linked to the shooting of minors at a convenience store in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu, on Thursday morning, May 9, have been arrested.

The captured individuals are identified as “Nilo,” 18; “Makmak,” 21; and twins known as “B1” and “B2,” aged 34.

According to the police, they are believed to be members of the “Bloods” gang, rivals of the victims’ gang, the “Crips.”

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Liloan Police Station, said that the suspects were apprehended in various locations during hot-pursuit operations on Thursday and Friday.

The first suspect, “Nilo,” was caught around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in Barangay Looc, Danao City, northern Cebu. He was positively identified by an eyewitness as one of the shooters. Following his arrest, he provided information leading to the apprehension of the other suspects.

READ: Liloan shooting: Gang war, personal grudge, love triangle eyed as possible motive

Twins “B1” and “B2” were arrested in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, at 2:00 a.m. on Friday. Both are also suspected of being involved in the shooting.

The fourth suspect, “Makmak,” 21, was apprehended in Barangay Calero, Liloan, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

As of now, one suspect known as “Ugoy” remains at large.

Gingoyon explained that a personal grudge and gang conflict sparked the shooting, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl and the injury of two other minors.

The grudge began with a brawl between the “Bloods” and “Crips” gangs in Liloan on Saturday, May 4. During the fight, a member of the “Bloods” allegedly stabbed the boyfriend of the deceased girl.

Later, on Wednesday, May 8, the gangs clashed near a convenience store in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City. Members of the “Crips” then moved to a convenience store in Barangay Yati, Liloan, unaware that their rivals were following them.

Upon arrival, the rival gang attacked the “Crips” members on motorcycles, resulting in gunfire. Messages exchanged between the suspects revealed a plan to target the person who had stabbed their member.

Unfortunately, the intended target was unharmed, but his girlfriend was fatally shot twice in the chest. Two other victims are currently hospitalized.

While two suspects deny involvement, two others have confessed. Police recovered 18 empty shells, 4 slugs, and a .9mm caliber pistol from the crime scene, which will undergo ballistics examination.

The suspects are currently held at the Liloan Police Station, facing charges of murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, and possibly illegal possession of firearms. Authorities are also searching for the suspect known as Ugoy. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP