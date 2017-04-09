Malacañang orders Osmeña to answer Ayuman’s charges

FOR the second time in a row, the Office of the President (OP) ordered Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to answer administrative cases filed in Malacañang against him.

In a letter-order received by Osmeña, the mayor was directed to answer two administrative cases filed by Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman against him and his wife, Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña last February 20.

Ayuman accused the Osmeña couple of grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, culpable violation of the constitution and violation of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees over the reopening and operation of the Inayawan landfill last year.

He also accused Osmeña of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty for taking possession of two donated Dodge Charger cars from the city government and allegedly considering them as his own property in 2009.

Sought for comment, Osmeña said that the charges filed against him were a “complete rehash.”

“I read it word for word. It’s the same motion of reconsideration with the (Office of the Ombudsman Visayas). And Ombudsman ruled already,” he said.

He claimed that his opponent’s team who is “desperate” to put their ally in his position, has been looking for issues against him for years, but these were never proven.

“Nahurot na g’yud ilahang issues (They’ve ran out of issues). They are just desperate to put (Vice Mayor Edgardo) Labella as mayor to ratify the sale of SM and Filinvest,” Osmeña said.

“These guys are not very smart. There are people behind them,” Osmeña added.

Earlier, Osmeña was also directed by the OP to answer the four administrative cases filed by Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. in August last year.

Alcover accused Osmeña of allegedly enticing policemen with cash rewards to kill people involved in illegal drugs; designating councilors allied with him as deputy mayors; designating his wife, Councilor Margot Osmeña, as deputy mayor, which is considered nepotism; and ordering that the flag ceremony at City Hall be held only once a month when it should be held daily.