Phoenix Premium 98 golf set June 30

FOR THE first time in its 10-year existence, the prestigious Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open will be held outside of Davao City.

The 18-hole Stableford competition will be held in Cebu City this June 30 at the Cebu Country Club.

“We had very encouraging results in our Davao tournaments for the past years, which pushed us to stage the first tournament outside [of Davao] and we have chosen Cebu because the tournaments here are getting better and better,” said Atty. Raymond Zorilla, the VP external affairs business development and security of Phoenix Petroleum during a press conference on Wednesday at the Henry Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament will have individual and partners’ categories. There are 120 golfers aged 24 and above expected to compete in the tournament.

Players from Davao City, Manila, Singapore, Korea and Malaysia as well as Cebuano golfers are expected to join the tournament.

”This will be one of the three legs this year which started in Davao City last March. We are aiming to stage another one in Metro Manila later this year and eventually make this a nationwide tournament,” said Zorilla.