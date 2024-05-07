Lapu-Lapu City centenarian gets P200,000 cash gift

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A centenarian in Sitio Tangke, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, received a total of P200,000 as a cash gift from the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

In a Facebook post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan visited Benito Herbas Jervas, who was celebrating his 100th birthday.

Chan personally handed over P100,000 as a cash gift for the centenarian from the city.

Apart from the cash gift from the city, Jervas also received another P100,000 from the DSWD, which was delivered this afternoon.

When asked about the secret to his long life, he said, “sukad bata dili ko manigarilyo, ug no hard liquor.”

In addition to this, he is selective about the food he consumes, preferring nutritious options such as vegetables.

Jervas, a veteran who served in the military in both the Philippines and the United States during World War II, also urged others to refrain from involvement in illegal activities, such as drug use.

On his birthday, Jervas expressed his only wish: that the Lord Almighty would continue to bless him with good health and longevity.

“Depende lang sa Ginoo kung kanus-a ko niya kuhaon,” he added.

