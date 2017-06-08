Capt. Gisel: Gone so soon

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Friends of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel have taken to social media to express their sadness over her reported death.

Loraine Anne Marie Baguio, a flight attendant at AirAsia Philippines, posted on Facebook: “I still can’t believe this news. Really?? A very reputable woman pilot was killed by her husband?? Rest in peace Capt Gisel. I am deeply hurt right now and I know the Air Asia family is also sad by this sudden news. May justice prevail in your death. My condolences to the Biel family.”

Bendong-Boniel, a pilot at AirAsia who was serving her first term as mayor of Bien Unido, was allegedly killed by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel.

Boniel, his cousin Kevin and driver Randel Lucas were arrested by the police on Thursday.

Police investigators said her body was thrown into the waters off Punta Engaño, in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, after she was shot.

One of her friends, Grace, posted her photos with Bendong-Boniel on her Facebook account. The caption read: “Giselle I am going to miss you more than words can say.”

“I can’t believe such a beautiful soul is gone so soon,” she said.

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s second district said that he was saddened by the tragic events involving the couple who was close to him.

“We all have our own marital problems which we try to solve in a discreet and private manner. I understand that lives of politicians take so much of one’s time from the family. This sometimes breaks down the closeness of siblings,” Aumentado said.

“While I wish to understand their situation, we also have laws to obey. Let justice move,” he added.

Bohol Gov. Edgar M. Chatto said they did not know that the couple had problems.

“Board Member Boniel deserves due process as he is brought to the bar of justice,” he said in a statement.

Friends said that the couple started to have marital problems since December last year.

Boniel reportedly got angry when he learned about a P2.5-million debt owed by her wife when she bought a watch.

But some close friends said the board member was also furious when his wife wanted to file a petition for annulment after she discovered her husband’s irregularities when he was mayor.

“She discovered that her husband used her for his political advancement,” said another friend.

Bendong-Boniel, 40, was elected mayor in May 2016, replacing her husband who ran and won as board member of Bohol’s second district.

The couple got married in December 2015. They have a three-year-old son.

Nino, 38, is the youngest son of former Bien Unido mayor Cosme Boniel and Maria Boniel, a businesswoman.

Before she ran for public office, Bendong-Boniel was a commercial pilot of AirAsia with a rank of captain.

She gained national commendation for outstanding airmanship on Feb. 28, 2016 after steering an AirAsia plane to safety at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City even if the plane only had one working engine.