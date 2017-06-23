Oplan Pokemon yields P1.7M shabu, nets 81 persons linked to drugs

AN ESTIMATED P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs and 81 persons, three of them considered high-value targets, were arrested for selling or possessing illegal drugs during the 15th Oplan Pokemon or one-time, big-time operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Thursday’s operation yielded one large pack, 33 medium packs and 200 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 149.42 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1,763,156, said Supt. Ryan Devaras, CCPO’s Investigation and Detection Management Branch chief, during the presentation of the evidence and suspects at the CCPO yesterday.

The three alleged high-value targets who were caught in the operation were Celso Ibot of Barili town, and Polian Generalao and Celso Divino of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, City Intelligence Branch head Chief Insp. Christopher Navida said.

Navida said that the three could allegedly dispose of 300 grams to 400 grams of shabu in a week.

Aside from those arrested for illegal drugs, 40 other persons were caught during the operation for violations such as illegal gambling, theft, physical injury or illegal possession of firearms.

Ermita arrest, Calamba raid

In another operation in Barangay Ermita, Carbon police also arrested Joshua Cartagenas, 26, of Barangay Ermita.

Insp. Mark Arriola, Carbon Police Station chief, described Cartagenas as a high-value target who could dispose of illegal drugs from 200 grams up.

Cartagenas was also caught with 43 sachets of suspected drugs.

Also in another separate operation on Thursday, the National Bureau of Investigation raided a suspected drug den in Quijano Compound in Barangay Calamba and arrested Noel Rodimo, 40, of Barangay Guadalupe; Ryan Lapinid, 37; and 24 others.

NBI-7 Special Agent Arnel Pura said that they arrested Rodimo and Lapinid and 33 others, but among the 35 suspects, only 26 were found positive of using illegal drugs after undergoing drug tests.

Two sachets of suspected shabu were also confiscated from the suspects.