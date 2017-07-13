Power supply offer

Kepco says they can help stabilize power situation in Metro Cebu

The Naga City-based Kepco SPC Power Corp. (KSPC) is offering to help stabilize supply of power in Cebu especially in Metro Cebu.

“Despite the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Visayas last July 6, KSPC assures consumers in the Visayas that its power plants can supply stable power to the region,” Seoghee Yoo, KSPC marketing manager, said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSPC owns and operates the 2 x 100-Megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plants in the City of Naga, Cebu.

Of the two power plants, Unit 1 is operating in normal condition while Unit 2, which has been undergoing preventive maintenance since June 28 before the quake occurred, is scheduled to come online by Thursday, July 20.

“We are exerting all efforts to hasten the preventive maintenance works that our power plants can operate at its full 200 MW capacity and help stabilize the power supply in the Visayas,” Yoo added.

The power company supplies electricity to Tacloban City in Leyte, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, Mactan Electric Company (Meco) in the Island of Mactan, the northern part of Cebu through its Cebu II Electric Cooperative Inc., (Cebeco II), the southern part of Cebu through Cebu I Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cebeco I) and all the five electric cooperatives in the entire Negros Island Region.

While KSPC has no power supply contract with and thus, has no obligation to supply power to the Visayan Electric Co. (Veco), the KSPC said it was ready to supply power, through an emergency power supply agreement, to Veco.

The franchise area of Veco includes the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu – Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

But according to Veco, it is NGCP’s call.

“Because of the power situation, WESM (Wholesale Electric Spot Market) is suspended and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is now handling the dispatch of power to the different electric distribution utilities,” Veco said in a statement.

“KSPC generates the necessary capacity so that it can stabilize the Visayas grid, which is presently suffering from rotational load-shedding (or) power interruptions due to limited supply coming from the geothermal power plants in Leyte. KSPC will, however, prioritize its customers on the power supply” Yoo said.

Furthermore, KSPC urged the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to quickly facilitate the restoration of lines going to Leyte and Bohol, so it can transmit its supply to Leyte and Bohol islands.