Duterte has political will – Mayor Tommy

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said President Rodrigo Duterte is exceptional in his efforts in maintaining peace and order in the country.

He said nobody comes close to Duterte when it comes to the latter’s fight against illegal drugs. The presidents before him, including the other candidates in last presidential elections, are nothing compared to Duterte, he added.

“He has political will. Nobody comes close to Duterte. He just blows them away,” he said.

Despite the human rights defenders going against the president’s bloody war on drugs, Duterte is not bothered by it, he said.

Osmeña also said whether people agree or disagree with the president, their judgment should be based on facts, not on emotions.

“If you like the President, please realize that not everything he says is right. If you don’t like the President, please realize that not everything he says is wrong,” a portion of his Facebook post reads.

Mining

The President’s second State of the Nation Address drew praise from Cebu City government officials.

“I like his fight against mining operations which damage the environment. I hope he is sincere in his threat,” said Councilor Sisinio Andales.

President Duterte challenged players in the mining industry to restore and improve the state of the environment in mining sites all over the country. Otherwise, he said he will increase taxes to mining firms.

Councilor Joel Garganera, also lauded the president’s pronouncements against mining.

“We heard him. He is very serious in his effort to curb every violation that a mining committee committed. To me, I support him in his fight against destruction of our environment. It’s not cerebral,” he said.

“I expect him to order the full implementation of our solid waste management law and other environmental laws which are oftentimes neglected,” he added.

War vs Drugs

Garganera said the president’s continued and relentless fight against drugs and criminality was “more of a reminder of what he already said several times before. Although, a few points were a lot significant — it’s the peace and order that he wants to address very extensively.”

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza also commended Duterte’s war against drugs saying there has been a significant decrease in the supply of illegal drugs.

But Andales also raised concern on the president’s insistence on not talking with leftist groups.

“Murag walay lasting peace sa Pilipinas kay dili na siya makgisabot-sabot sa NPA ug uban pa. Luoy kaayo ta (Looks like there won’t be lasting peace in the Philippines because he does not anymore want to talk with the New People’s Army. We will be affected),” he said.

For his part, Councilor Raymond Garcia said he liked how the president mentioned about his Executive Order on the anti-smoking ban in public places.

He said he also sponsored a similar ordinance in Cebu City creating a task force that would implement this EO.

Barangay Elections

What the governor had wanted the President to tackle among other issues during in his Sona was the fate of the barangay elections.

But there was no mention of the barangay elections which had been the topic of much debate after propositions that it be cancelled and the President would instead appoint barangay officials.

“But whatever the result is, I do not agree with the proposal to appoint barangay officials. Give the power to the people, who have better judgment in choosing the right leaders. In addition, it is unconstitutional to appoint barangay officers. If they want to, they have to amend the local government code,” Gov. Hilario Davide III said.

The synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls this year remains in limbo at Congress since Senate Bill 1465, which seeks to move it from October 4, 2017 to October 4, 2018, has not yet been deliberated.

Andales also pointed out that the president did not discuss anything about the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in October this year and that it is “implying that the election will proceed.”

Mayor Osmeña earlier said he will support the Commission on Elections (Comelec) if there is still no law passed by Congress postponing the elections.

In fact, a P10 million allocation has been included in the proposed P716 million Supplemental Budget of the city as election reserve which may be used as cash assistance to the Comelec in the conduct of the barangay and SK elections.