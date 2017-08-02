Tomas threatens to cut tanods allowance anew

MORE than a month after restoring their allowances, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña again threatened to withdraw them from the barangay tanods if they slack off in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This should be a warning to them. We should expect something from them. Most of them are not doing nothing,” the mayor said of the tanods.

Osmeña said he will monitor their performance through their weekly reports.

He said he expects the tanods to report the presence of illegal drug activities and the pushers that deal the drugs to their communities.

If they do their work well, the tanods will continue to receive the P4,000 monthly allowance from the city.

“(I will give) as long as you earn it. I just want to see that they are earning their allowances,” he said.

The mayor earlier suspended the release of allowances to the tanods last February pending the results of their drug tests.

The allowances were reinstated last June. Osmeña also commended Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, for the series of drug busts in the city.

But Osmeña said much remains to be done in cracking down on pushers in the barangay level.