PNP not releasing spot reports to media

After barring the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) from accessing case folders of the police, PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa prohibited all police offices and units from releasing spot reports to all members of media.

The Police Regional Office started to implement the new policy today, September 12,Tuesday. Supt. Virgilio Bayon-on of the Cebu provincial police said the directive came from Camp Crame and he didn’t cite any reason for the new policy.

Spot reports which contains internal information like the names of the operating team members, investigators, and leads of the operation that was conducted will not be disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporters can still open police blotters but they provide limited details. Instead of spot reports, the Police Regional Office promised to give reporters press releases of their operations.