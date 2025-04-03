Fallen palm tree: Bercede vows to go after those responsible

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede has assured that those responsible for the tragic death of a 6-year-old boy, who was killed by a fallen palm tree in Sitio Lemon, Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, will be held accountable.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Christian Quilaton Jr. was playing on the road in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia when the decaying tree unexpectedly toppled, crushing him and causing his death.

READ:

Bercede confirmed that an internal investigation has already been conducted to identify the individuals or offices responsible for failing to act on an earlier request to remove the tree.

The mayor stated that the first person under investigation is Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO). It was discovered that an urgent request letter had been submitted to the office as early as November 2024.

Bercede also admitted that he was unaware of the request until after the child’s death, which is why he asked Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan to speak with Ybañez to explain and why no action was taken.

“Si Buddy gipatawag naman. Giuna nato si Buddy kay nakadawat man siya og (request) letter,” said Bercede.

He emphasized the importance of promptly addressing requests concerning dangerous trees, especially those that pose a threat to life and property.

“Kana manggud adunay request, aduna gyud manubag. Kung wala siguroy request, unya natumba lang siya og iyaha sa kinaiyahan kana aksidente pero duna manggud request (letter). Dapat immediate (action) dili dapat idugay,” said Bercede.

It was revealed that the request to remove the tree had been submitted to both the barangay and the CDRRMO last year, but no action was taken until after the fatal accident.

A formal urgent request was also submitted by the Purok Development Office to the CDRRMO on November 13, 2024. The letter was marked as received by the office at 10:42 a.m. on the same day.

Barangay Captain Romulo Echavez of Ibabao-Estancia confirmed that both residents and a local business establishment had initially requested the removal of the tree due to concerns about its condition.

The barangay then submitted a request to the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) on November 7, 2024. The letter was received on November 8.

Echavez explained that the barangay could not cut down the tree themselves because a live electrical wire was entangled to it. They also recently learned, based on a response from MCENRO, that the request was forwarded to the CDRRMO.

According to Echavez, the CDRRMO usually handles tree removal since they have the necessary equipment and expertise.

Mayor Gless Bercede stated that his team has already visited the victim’s family and provided burial assistance and support for their other needs. However, he acknowledged that no assistance can bring back the child’s life.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP