Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante denies latest cases at Ombudsman

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante vehemently denied allegations that the town has allowed the use of its heavy equipment and manpower for a road construction project that was awarded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to a private contractor.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against the mayor, along with other officials and private individuals, before the Office of the Ombudsman for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, malversation of public funds or property, and grave misconduct.

Among the respondents of the complaint were Municipal Engineer Expedizitas Lenares, James Osorio from the Municipal Engineering Office (MEO), Chief of Construction section of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-7 2nd Engineering District Sergio Bendulo Jr. and Junior project engineer of DPWH-7 2nd Engineering District Juan Paulo Castillo.

The Ombudsman was also asked to investigate Socor Construction President Fortunato Sanchez Jr., Socor Construction Vice President Alfredo Lua, Socor Construction Treasurer Mylene Sanchez, Socor Construction Secretary Ida Sanchez and Angelica Marie Lua and Kim Sanchez, members of Socor Construction.

The complainant, Engineer Ildebrando Almagro, a former employee of the municipal government, also sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct its investigation of the complaint.

The project in ML Quezon St., Brgy. Poblacion, worth P9.6 million was awarded to Socor Construction Corp. as the winning bidder.

However, instead of the private company doing the construction works, heavy equipment and manpower of the municipality were allegedly utilized to do the actual work although the company allegedly collected the proceeds of the construction project.

Cesante, however, said that he has not received yet a copy of the complaint.

“The proper process is filing the complaint with the Ombudsman, where the respondent is given a chance to defend himself and then issuance of decision. At this moment, LGU Dalaguete is still enjoying its right to be deemed innocent until proven guilty,” Cesante said.

He revealed that the NBI-7 had initially invited them on February 18, 2025, to shed light on the complaint.

He added that they appeared before the Ombudsman and presented their evidence. However, he alleged that NBI-7 chose not to accept their evidence.

The agency also didn’t give them a copy of the complaint despite their request.

Cesante explained that the road construction in ML Quezon Street which was the subject of the complaint, was constructed in segmented form.

He further explained that the DPWH awarded a portion of the project to a contractor, while the town constructed and funded another segment of the road.

“The truth is, LGU Dalaguete has a project complete with proper documentation in the form of road concreting in the area. It is in segmented form due to funding concerns. DPWH also has a separate project connecting both roads,” he added.

Modus operandi?

Cesante also expressed his dismay before the NBI-7 after they described the complaint as a “modus operandi” of the officers of LGU Dalaguete.

“Ilaha sab nang opinion. From our end, we did the best of everything, transparent. This is my 7th term as mayor, kaloy-an a Ginoo,” he said.

The mayor, however, believed that the move against him was politically motivated.

“This is not the first time a case has been filed against the LGU, in fact, this is the 7th case already this year. Notice the interesting timing exactly 45 days prior to the election,” he stressed.

