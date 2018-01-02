Palma urges faithful to be more compassionate, thankful to God

AS the New Year starts, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is encouraging the faithful to show more compassion this year.

People should start to show more compassion especially to those who suffered during the crisis and calamities last year, said Palma during his homily at the New Year’s Mass last Dec. 31 at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

“Sama sa atong inahan (Like our mother), Mother Mary, we must develop a heart of compassion. Feeling the burden and difficulty of other people as a whole,” Palma said in his homily.

Despite the challenges and difficulties experienced last year, Palma also called on the faithful to be thankful to God.

Especially victims of crisis and calamaties last year.

“Takos ug angau pasalamatan nato ang Diyos, nga bisan pa sa taliwala sa daghang nahitabo, bisan pa gani ang siege sa Marawi City ug mga bagyo. Makaingon kita karong panahona atong kasing-kasing nagpasalamat gihapon sa Ginoo (It is right and just to still thank the Lord. Despite the challenges that happened especially the siege in Marawi City and the typhoons that hit our country. Despite these events, we can still be sincerely gratefully to God),” said Palma.

He said that even small blessings in life should be appreciated and to be always thankful to God.

Like the New Year’s message of Pope Francis, Palma said that we should remember to pray for the milions of people who are victims of war around the world.

“Ang Santo Papa nag awhag nato nga mag-ampo sa mga biktima ilabi na sa mga refugees nga niadto og laing nasod aron lang maka eskapo sa kagubot sa nasod (The Pope urged us to pray for the victims especially the refugees who went to other countries to escape the war in their country),” Palma said.

He also asked the faithful to pray for these victims and to pray for peace around the world.