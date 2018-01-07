UV still spotless in CYBL Under 12

THE UNIVERSITY of the Visayas (UV) bested Don Bosco, 55-48, to complete a sweep of the Under-12 division of the Cebu Youth Basketball League 3rd Conference last Saturday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Daniel Padilla scored 24 points, including eight straight in a crucial four-minute stretch in the fourth period that shattered a 47-all deadlock and paved the way for the victory of UV.

UV actually led by as many as 13 before Don Bosco rallied to tie the game up at 47-all. This is when Padilla took over.

Sir Reroma led the way for Don Bosco with 29 points but it wasn’t enough to keep the team from suffering its first loss in four games, and drop into a tie with SHS-Ateneo de Cebu with the playoffs looming on the horizon.

In the Under-10 class, Don Bosco won its third straight game, with a 66-14 bashing of Monterey.

Aldrin John Prudenciado paced the winners with 20 points.

In Group A of the same division, One on One (3-1) beat Cebu Elite, 30-25, to nab the second spot in the playoffs right behind UV’s clean 4-0 (win-loss) mark. /Correspondent