16 minors rescued from hazing in Medellin

Police authorities rescued 14 males and 2 females, all minors, from a hazing activity at Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Daanlungsod, Medellin town, Cebu, approximately 142 kilometers from Cebu City, on Tuesday night.

Arrested were Josephus Hernandez, Joey Sinoy and Jovel Bohol, all of legal age, who were caught in the act of hitting the victims.

According to SPO1 Lou Susbilla, desk officer of Medellin Police, they received information from a concerned citizen that a hazing activity was conducted in the area.

Susbilla said that a certain Clifford Montesclaros, a member of the fraternity, escaped when authorities started to arrest the suspects.

Initial investigation also showed that some of the minors who were subjected to hazing were from San Remegio, a neighboring town.

The rescued minors were turned over to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The arrested persons are now detained at Medellin Police pending the filing of charges against them for violating Republic Act No. 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law.