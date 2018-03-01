Ex-cop, woman attendant killed in Dauis cockpit ambush

A gunman killed a 34-year-old former police officer and an innocent bystander, a 48-year-old cockpit entrance attendant, in an ambush outside a cockpit in Barangay Totolan, Dauis town in Bohol province on Thursday.

Former policeman Zandro Zamora of Taloto District, Tagbilaran City, died after he was shot several times in the body as he was about to enter the cockpit in Dauis town at 2:45 p.m., said SPO3 Jose Pogoy, desk officer of the Dauis Police Station in a phone interview on Thursday.

Pogoy said that Paterna Acuna, the cockpit entrance attendant of Cortes town in Bohol, was hit by a stray bullet in the chest and died on the way to the hospital.

Pogoy said initial investigation showed that Zamora was about to enter the cockpit when the assailant, who was waiting for him near the area approached him and shot him several times.

Acuna, who was near Zamora during the attack, tried to run to take cover, but she was hit by a stray bullet.

The gunman fled the area after the attack.