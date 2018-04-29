DENR sets up task force groups to monitor, apprehend polluters

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources regional office (DENR-7) created two two Task Force groups to monitor and apprehend violators of sanitary and environmental provisions in Cebu.

One team will conduct “an inventory and assessment of easements in Cebu” to identify violators and determine the extent of their violations while the other will require businesses to install water treatment facilities in compliance with the Clean Water Act.

In a press statement, Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Dino said a show cause order must be issued to establishments proven to have violated sanitary and environmental laws.