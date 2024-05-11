Celebrate Mom’s Day at SM Seaside

It’s not easy being a mom. There’s a lot of sacrifices and multitasking going on in the life of a mother. While you’re busy preparing for school or work, she’s busy managing the home, and making sure you’re well taken care of. This is why, as children and husbands, the best thing we can do is pamper her with love!

Celebrate mom’s special day by taking her on a special date to SM Seaside City Cebu!

Give her the ultimate spa experience

Give mom a glow up and let her beauty shine with Skin Manila’s Mother’s Day Wellness Package with a choice of a deluxe facial, a full body massage, and an option of a whitening or slimming treatment for 10,000 PHP. Find them at the Third Level of the Mountain Wing.

Surprise mom with a shopping spree

Complete mom’s OOTD by treating her to an exciting shopping spree at Straightforward. Check out their Mother’s Day Gift Guide for their curated collection here designed for chic and stylish moms-on-the-go.

Capture special moments and new memories

Seal her smile and capture that priceless moment at Dear Self Studio. Snap memories as a mother and daughter, a mother and son, or a husband and an expectant mom. Avail of their Mother’s Day special offer, which includes a 20-minute photo session for up to six persons from May 6 to 12, 2024. Visit them at the Third Level of the Mountain Wing.

Movie date with mom

To top off the day, strengthen that mother and child or wife and husband bond with an action-packed and adventurous movie night at SM Seaside Cinema. Watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the big screen at the 2nd level of Seaview Wing and City Wing from May 10 to 12.

Dine with the whole fam

No celebration is complete without a festive feast! Embrace authentic Cantonese cuisine at Wu Yang at the Second Level of Cube Wing. Order mouthwatering Dimsum and Cantonese Fried Chicken and more! Savor your taste buds with their Hong Kong style dishes served to perfection.

Give her the perfect gift

Bring a smile to her face by giving her fresh flowers from Cebu’s best flower shop, Kalidades, located at the Upper Ground Level of Mountain Wing. For flower alternatives, pre-order Kalidades’ sweet bouquet filled with three dozen Ferrero Rocher Classic at their website at www.kalidades.com.

Newbie moms can also bond with their little ones over fun and productive summer activities like the Artventures with Dina and the Dino Squad at Dino Heutopia at the Mountain Wing Atrium on May 12, 4 pm. As for art-loving moms who prefer a quiet stroll, the Gasa Painting Exhibit is the perfect spot to appreciate local artistry centered on Mother Earth. Visit the exhibit from May 10 to 12.

Furmoms are also welcome this Mother’s Day at SM Seaside! Celebrate National Dog’s Mom Day at the Skypark on May 11, 4pm.

Of course, retail therapy is always on every Mom’s list, so drop by the Mompreneur Fair for a diverse local collection of handmade goods, fashion and accessories for the hip and sophisticated mom.

Strike a signature SM seaside pose with mom at the Celebrate Moms photo wall and give her a big hug!

For more details and information, check out SM Seaside City Cebu’s official pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Celebrate moms by creating aweSM MOMents here at SM Seaside! Check out SM Seaside’s weekend agenda to plan ahead!

