Residents complain on landfill’s smell

Over a year since a landfill started to operate at the junction of Barangays Punay and Tampaan in Aloguinsan town, residents living near the landfill and in surrounding barangays complain about the stench smell emitted from the landfill.

Carmen Gacho, a resident of Sitio Balao which is the nearest Sitio to the landfill, has much worries more than the stench smell.

Gacho and other residents in Sitio Balao worry of the possible contamination of the water system due to the nearby landfill.

Residents in Sitio Balao source their water from a deep well.

Tarcisio Larisma, incumbent barangay captain of barangay Tampaan, said that there was no public hearing conducted before the landfill was constructed.

He added that the barangay officials who created a resolution allowing the construction of the landfill thought that the landfill was only for Aloguinsan.

A signature campaign was submitted to the DENR regional office as a protest to the operation of the landfill.