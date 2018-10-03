Mocha open to run for 2019 elections

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson said she is open to run for the 2019 midterm elections, but is not yet sure whether to seek a seat at the Senate or the House of Representatives.

“Senator, Congress, hindi ko po alam, pero open po tayo (I don’t know, but I am open for that),” she said in an ambush interview on Wednesday when asked if she plans to enter politics, shortly after announcing her resignation from the PCOO during a Senate hearing.

She said her candidacy still depends on the pulse of the voting public.