PH logs 426 rabies deaths in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has told Filipinos to vaccinate their pets against rabies every year after the country recorded an unprecedented 426 deaths linked to the disease in 2024.

Data released on Saturday showed that 45 percent of these fatalities—193 cases—were attributed to bites from domesticated animals, mainly dogs and cats.

Of the total rabies cases, 41 percent were due to unvaccinated pets, while 56 percent involved animals with uncertain vaccination status.

The regions with the highest rabies cases recorded last year were Central Luzon (56), Soccsksargen (43), and Calabarzon (35).

According to the DOH, in the past five years, a total of 1,750 Filipinos have died due to rabies.

The number of cases of rabies almost doubled from 235 cases in 2020 to 426 in 2024.

From Jan. 1 to March 1 this year, the DOH recorded 55 rabies cases—39 percent compared with the 90 cases logged in the same period last year.

“Rabies is dangerous and fatal. The fatality rate for cases in 2024 was 100 percent. It can be transmitted through bites, scratches, or saliva from a rabid animal if it comes into contact with an open wound, eyes, nose, or mouth,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement.

The initial symptoms of rabies usually appear two to three months after exposure. However, symptoms can also manifest within weeks or take up to a year, depending on the amount of virus that enters the patient’s body and the location of the exposure.

Symptoms in humans

“In humans, symptoms of rabies include fever, weakness, and swelling of the wound. As the disease progresses, it can lead to fear of water and air, confusion, and paralysis. As the virus spreads, it causes rapid inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, ultimately leading to certain death,” Herbosa said.

The DOH urged the public to ensure that pets are vaccinated annually to prevent rabies infection.

Pet owners should coordinate with their veterinarians or local governments for their pets’ vaccinations.

The DOH also advised the public to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, especially those that exhibit aggressive behavior.

If bitten or scratched, the wound should be immediately washed with soap and running water.

The patient should also seek medical consultation at the nearest health center or Animal Bite and Treatment Center, where they can get rabies vaccine shots and post-exposure prophylaxis for free.

