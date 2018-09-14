THE CANDIDATES

Sheene Lady Maxelle Paller

Age: 21

Town: Tudela

Course: BS Pharmacy (USC)

Title: Retro Summer Body 2017 3rd runner-up

SHEENA Lady Maxelle Paller used to be shy about joining pageants.

“Surprisingly, it became my hobby and passion. This is to improve my confidence and to give myself a chance to grab opportunities in the future by showcasing myself on stage,” she said.

Paller is the official candidate for Tudela, one of the towns of Camotes Island.

Tudela is popular for its Bukilat Cave with its textures and rock formations.

“Even the lights that pass through the opening of the cave can create a beautiful effect when you try to film inside,” she said.

Tudela also has Busay Mini Falls, fish sanctuaries, and farms.

“The people are very welcoming that you could

actually feel their warm greeting for every tourist,” she added.

R-Jane Lugod

Age: 19

Town: Liloan

Course: BS Tourism Management (University of San Carlos)

Title: Miss Liloan 2018

BINIBINING Cebu 2018 is such a perfect avenue for R-Jane Lugod to promote her advocacy in mental health awareness.

“ I want to create a macro impact not just solely in my municipality but also for Cebu. It would be a dream come true to be a part of this organization knowing that they will help and extend their hand to those people that are in need,” she said.

Lugod is the official candidate for the municipality of Liloan in northern Cebu.

The name of the town comes from the word “lilo” which means whirlpool since there are many whirlpools in Silot Bay.

The town is also called Light of the North because of its parola (lighthouse) from the Bagacay Point.

Liloan’s famous delicacy is called rosquillos, a round and scallop-edged biscuit.

“This is the municipality where I grew up and I am so excited to show the people how beautiful and eco-friendly our place is,” Lugod said.