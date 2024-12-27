A season of sparkles: The Christmas tree lightings that made Cebu shine this year

This holiday season, Cebu transformed into a whimsical wonderland as Christmas tree lighting ceremonies brightened plazas, hotels, and hearts alike. Each tree carried a story of hope, community, and celebration, capturing the magic of the season.

Amidst these grandiose displays, the true light of Christmas comes from the bonds that bring people together.

Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable moments that made Cebu glow this year.

Mandaue Christmas Village

The Mandaue City Government welcomed the season with a 15-meter Christmas tree at the City Hall grounds on December 2, 2024. Mayor Glenn Bercede led the lighting ceremony and shared how the tree was not just a decoration, but a symbol of hope and fresh beginnings.

Adorned with figures of Santa Claus and a star, the tree is the centerpiece of the Christmas Village and will be on display until January, before the start of the Sinulog Festival.

Continuing the holiday magic, SM City Cebu turns into a blue forest with mythical plants, a giant Santa, and shimmering animal figures. The setup was meant to immerse shoppers and transport them to a corner straight out of Santa’s own world.

The experience was complete with the lighting of a 30-feet Christmas tree, casting a magical glow across the North Wing Atrium.

SM Seaside City ushered in the holiday season early with the lighting of its 40-feet Christmas tree on October 17, 2024. The festive event also marked the launch of “Santa’s Cirque World,” where visitors can meet Santa Claus himself. Adding to the fun is “Christmas Storytime with Mrs. Claus,” a heartwarming activity where Mrs. Claus shares inspiring Christmas tales.

The mall also continues its annual tradition with “Bears of Joy,” a charity program where shoppers can purchase a pair of bears for only P280 to keep one and donate the other to a child in need. All these holiday activities run until January 7, 2025.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu brought holiday cheer to its atrium with a festive tree lighting ceremony on October 11, 2024.

The event saw the participation of Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Hon. Joy Pesquera, who joined the celebration.

The evening concluded with a generous donation from Robinsons Galleria to Brgy. Tejero Elementary School, spreading the Christmas spirit to the local community.

Il Corso Filinvest Malls embraced the holiday season with the lighting of its Paskong-Pinoy themed Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony was followed by a fashion show, featuring the latest styles from partner merchants.

The night was made even more memorable by a lively performance from The Itchyworms, wrapping up with a stunning fireworks display.

With the theme “Enchanted Garden,” The Outlets at Pueblo Verde at the Mactan Economic Estate 2 (MEZ2) turned into a magical world of glowing flowers. The estate further embraced the holiday spirit with the lighting of its iconic Christmas tree, continuing its tradition for the 11th year.

Beyond the bright lights, the event marked a significant achievement for MEZ2 Estate, which recently earned the prestigious 5-Star Berde Certification Award.

The holiday season at Maayo Hotel began with the lighting of the Panaghiusa Tree, beautifully crafted with Anahaw leaves. The tree was created in partnership with mountain barangays and stands as a symbol for unity and celebrates Filipino culture.

The event also marked a special milestone for the hotel as it announced its exciting new partnership with HOMM, an international brand under the Banyan Tree Group.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Bringing holiday cheer to its lobby, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony with the theme “Making Moments Merry and Bright.

The centerpiece of the celebration was a breathtaking 32 ft. tree adorned with giant blue ribbons.

Cebu Parklane International Hotel embraced a deeper meaning of the holiday season by focusing on the nativity scene.

With the theme “Gasa sa Pasko sa Banay,” the hotel lit up a Belen, celebrating the true essence of Christmas.

Diamond Suites and Residences

Diamond Suites and Residences brought a unique touch to the holiday season by unveiling their angel-winged Christmas tree, a departure from traditional colors and themes.

The event also celebrated a year of success and honored their valued top clients.

The Jolliest Christmas at Jollibee

The holiday season shines even brighter at Jollibee General Maxilom Drive-Thru branch as it serves up festive fun with vibrant decorations.

Whether dining inside or on the go, every meal is guaranteed to feel like a celebration.

Holiday Magic at Bellevue Resort

The Bellevue Resort glows with the brilliance of its Christmas trees, a symbol of the holidays in their fullest bloom.

This award-winning 5-star sanctuary extends its warmest thanks to guests, partners, and media friends who joined the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, making the celebration even more meaningful.

Mandani Bay embraced the holiday season with their annual tradition of lighting the iconic Christmas trees at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery. Guests were greeted by a stunning display of lights and elegant decor.

The night featured performances by Christian Bautista and the Cebu Orchestra System, and concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

The holiday season began in full splendor at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu with a special celebration commemorating 15 years of excellence on October 18, 2024.

With the theme “Sparking Spirits: 15 Years of Lighting Hopes and Dreams,” the event featured a ceremonial lighting led by Chairman and President Justin Uy. Uy shared that the evening was not just a celebration of the season, but of the people who have been integral to the success of the resort—from the staff to the valued guests and partners.

Sheraton Cebu Mactan ushered in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony, embracing the theme “Timeless Celebrations.”

Guests were treated to a heartfelt performance by the Destined Blind Band, a group of visually impaired musicians. Their music highlighted the spirit of inclusion and joy, offering a unique and meaningful way of celebrating Christmas.

The Metro Stores is spreading holiday cheer with the return of its “Wish Upon A Car” raffle promo from November 17, 2024 to January 28, 2025. Shoppers who spend at least P1,500 in a single receipt can earn raffle entries for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a brand new Hyundai Stargazer X for four lucky winners.

The promo was launched with a festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony led by Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. President and CEO Manuel Alberto.

