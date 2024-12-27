Bela Padilla ni-rant sa kinaiya sa Pinoy sa airport, netizens nireact

Nipagawas sa iyang gibati ang aktres nga si Bela Padilla kabahin sa sitwasyon sa sud sa airport karong holiday.

Sa iyang X (kanhi Twitter), nangutana ang aktres kung kumusta ang sitwasyon sa airport ilabi na karong Yuletide season.

“Has anyone here flown from NAIA terminal 3 for a domestic flight on Christmas’ eve before? If you have, how crazy was it? (so I know how early I should be at the airport),” nangutana si Bela niadtong Disyembre 23.

Daghan pod sa mga netizen ang nihatag og heads up sa aktres nga puno gyod sa mga tawo ang airport tungod kay naka-vacation mode on ug kasagaran ang mahitabo nga madelay ang flight.

Usa ka adlaw human sa iyang una nga tweet nga nishare si Bela sa iyang gibati kung ngano nga “chaotic” ang airport.

Wa siyay gihisgutan nga partikular nga airport apan ang nasabtan sa mga netizen kay ang Ninoy Aquino International Airport ang gipasabot niya tungod sa pulong nga “ours”.

“Of all the airports in the world…one of the major reasons ours are so chaotic is because no one listens or wants to line up when told to and the same people will get angry when things don’t go their way haaaay…happy holidays!!!,” matud pa ni Bela.

Usa ka netizen pod ang nitubag nga diin gibasol ang pagmanage sa airport.

“Or it is chaotic because the airline and airport management system to run the whole operation is also chaotic and ineffective?,” matud pa sa netizen.

“Not really…boarding was on time and they called out the groups by number the airport supplied more chairs than usual,” tubag pod ni Bela.

Daghan sad sa mga netizen ang nagpagawas sa ilang gibati sa gipost sa aktres.

“Is this your personal experience, once or twice? Which airport? Please be specific. You are entitled to your own opinion, but do not generalized, because this is NOT always the case. Most of my at least 60+ flights in 2024 in various airports in the Philippines were in order and hassle-free,” matud pa sa usa ka netizen.

Comment pod sa usa, “It’s the me, me, me mentality of Filos. Have a safe flight. Happy holidays!”

“Kulang kasi sa disiplina ang mga Pilipino pero nangunguna din sa pagkareklamador pag sila na nakaranas ng inconvenience. How ironic,” matud pa sa usa.