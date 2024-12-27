Visayan Electric Co.: Energy-saving resolutions for the new year

The new year is a time for fresh beginnings—a perfect opportunity to set goals that bring positive changes to our lives. One impactful way to start the year 2025 is by adopting beneficial resolutions that may decrease your energy usage as well as recalibrate practices that are no longer healthy for you and the people around you.

CDN Digital’s power-saving tips is in partnership with Visayan Electric Company, formerly VECO. For more information and emergency power interruption announcements, follow the official Facebook page of the Visayan Electric Company.

By making small, mindful adjustments to your daily routines, you usher in a new year making sustainable and economical choices at home. These changes not only improve your well-being but also contribute to a more mindful, balanced, and environmentally-conscious lifestyle, setting the tone for a truly transformative year.

Here are some creative and impactful power-saving tips from the Philippines’ second largest utility provider, Visayan Electric, that you can incorporate into your lifestyle next year:

Visayan Electric Tip 1: Reduce gadget use

Since people today are becoming tech-savvy, gadgets are starting to be indispensable, making them consume a significant amount of power. This year, commit to reducing screen time.

Set specific “no-gadget hours,” such as during meals or before bedtime, to unplug and unwind. Use this opportunity to rediscover hobbies and activities like reading, crafting, conversing with your family, or learning new skills, which not only save electricity but also boost your mental well-being.

Visayan Electric Tip 2: Attend church on weekends instead of staying at home

Spending your weekends at church or participating in community activities can have unexpected energy-saving benefits. With the lights and appliances at home turned off for a few hours, you’re giving your electricity consumption a break.

Relatively, engaging in spiritual and social activities is a refreshing way to recharge your soul while reducing your carbon footprint.

Visayan Electric Tip 3: Complete tasks during the daytime rather than at night

Why burn the midnight oil when you can take advantage of natural light? Adjusting your schedule to complete household chores, work, and other tasks during the day is not just practical but also an environmentally friendly choice.

Simply opening your curtains to let in sunlight can brighten up your space and bring added benefits of natural warmth and improved mood. Exposure to natural light may help boost productivity, enhance focus, and even regulate your sleep cycle. Plus, the cost savings on your energy bill are an added bonus.

Visayan Electric Tip 4: Strategically add greenery to your home

Indoor plants do more than just beautify your living space; they also play a significant role in enhancing energy efficiency. By strategically placing greenery near windows or in areas that receive direct sunlight, you can create a natural cooling effect for your home.

Common plants that are found in the Philippines like snake plants and peace lilies are excellent choices. They absorb sunlight and release moisture into the air through a process called transpiration, which helps lower indoor temperatures and reduces the need for constant air conditioning.

Visayan Electric Tip 5: Shorten shower time

Shorter bath times are an easy way to save both water and energy. Long showers, especially hot ones, consume a lot of energy for heating and waste gallons of water.

Set a timer to keep your showers brief, or use an upbeat playlist with one or two songs as your shower soundtrack to keep your showers efficient. By keeping your bath time brief, you’ll lower your utility bills and contribute to conserving precious resources—a win-win for your utility bills and the environment.

By adopting these power-saving resolutions, you’re not just making your home more energy-efficient but also contributing to a more sustainable future. As we embark on this new year, let’s embrace mindful living and small changes that can lead to big impacts.

