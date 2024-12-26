18 hurt in Carcar City accident on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 18 individuals, including six children, were injured when a multicab driver lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip and collide with another vehicle in Carcar City at around 4 p.m. on December 25, 2024.

The driver, identified as Ritchel Sergas Juanito, 40, of Bolinawan, Carcar City, remains in police custody, while the injured passengers are currently confined in a hospital.

All the injured passengers, who are relatives, were traveling home from a beach outing in southern Cebu when the accident occurred.

The victims have been identified as Ernesto Villarin, 28, of Brgy. Uling, Naga City; Ginno Tulod, 30, of Bolinawan, Carcar City; Ara Mae Villarin, 25, of Naga City; Artemio Baclay Sr., 53, of Bolinawan, Carcar City; Elvie Razaga, 35, of Bolinawan, Carcar City; Reynaldo Coloyan Jr., 41; Lyndon Canadalla, 40; Joan Juanito, 34; Romeo Baring, 57; Rochelle Canayon, 54; Vincent Patrick Razaga, 36; Ritchel Juanito, 40; and six children aged one to 13.

According to investigators, the driver admitted losing control of the vehicle, which led to it overturning and hitting another oncoming vehicle.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Also on Christmas Day, a couple lost their 6-year-old daughter in a road accident caused by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel in the early hours of December 25.

The little girl died at the scene, while both of her parents sustained injuries after their motorcycle was struck by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Naga City, southern Cebu. The father succumbed to his injuries today, December 26, while being treated at the hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP