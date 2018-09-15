Building, lot owned by Lim up for sale

CEBU CITY—Is businessman Peter Lim disposing his property following his indictment of illegal drug trafficking charges?

The building and the lot that housed Infinity KTV and Music Lounge owned by Lim and his brother, Wellington, were up for sale.

A tarpaulin announcing its sale has been put up near the entrance of the bar along Archbishop Reyes Avenue.

A contact number was also listed on the tarpaulin for those interested to buy the property.

When the Inquirer called up the number, a man who identified himself as Teddy Yu took the call and claimed to be an agent.

He said the tarpaulin was put up last Wednesday after the owners decided to sell the property after sales plunged following the three attacks on the property.

Asked if the property was owned by Lim, Yu denied it although he declined to identify the owner.

A security guard was killed while a fellow guard and a German couple were wounded when armed men opened fire at a vehicle driven by Wellington that was exiting the parking lot of a bar early morning of March 24. Lim’s brother was not hurt.

Three months later, three armed men allegedly disarmed the security guard of Infinity KTV & Music Lounge and tried to set the establishment on fire on June 30.

Two men on board a motorcycle lobbed a homemade bomb in front of Infinity KTV Music Lounge early morning of Sept. 9 but it didn’t explode.

According to Yu, the series of attacks plunged the sales of the KTV bar despite efforts to change its management last month.

Asked how much was the selling price, Yu said the building including its furniture and equipment was being sold at P15 million.

He declined to reveal the selling price for the lot, saying any prospective buyer was advised to deal directly with the owner.

So far, Yu said they had received seven proposals for the property since they announced its sale on Sept. 12.

Lim has not been seen following the issuance of the arrest warrant against him for illegal drugs trafficking, a non-bailable offense, which was filed against him by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The government has dangled a P500,000 reward to anyone who could give information that would lead to his arrest.

The criminal case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is pending before the Regional Trial Court in Makati City.