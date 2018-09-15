Pesquera to run for city’s south district rep in 2019 elections

With a month left before the deadline of the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC), the opposition bloc is ready for the May 2019 mayoralty race.

This time, they will be fielding Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera as their bet as the next representative for Cebu City’s South District.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, Pesquera said her intentions to run and represent Cebu City’s South District in the lower chamber of Congress is final and official.

“And I think it’s an opportune time for me to run as the next congresswoman for the south district,” said Pesquera.

She added that her partymates from Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban is also supportive of her candidcacy.